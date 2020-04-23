Hook & Hunting: Charlevoix Trout Fishing Tournament

The 36th Annual Charlevoix Trout Fishing Tournament scheduled for the second week of June has been cancelled.

The event started in the early 80’s and always draws big crowds to the area.

It is known by many as the kickoff to summer.

Over 500 participants come to the family friendly tournament to compete for prizes and payouts in different categories.

Organizers say they are disappointed, but are already looking forward to next year.

“We kinda feel bad that we are canceling it, but we are already set up for and have the dates set for next year in the second week of June and we are looking forward to next year,” said Dean Mikulski.

Registration for the event will not be open until next year.