Health Department Investigating Multiple COVID-19 Cases at Missaukee Co. Farms

Missaukee County now has twelve confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The District Health Department #10 has confirmed that they are investigating multiple cases of coronavirus at farms in Missaukee County.

They say their investigation includes trying to find out where cases came from and who came in close contact with any of the confirmed cases.

The health department has not released information on which farm or farms are impacted — but say their Missaukee County nurse is working very closely with the farms, screening workers and monitoring workers throughout the day for possible symptoms.

Jeannine Taylor, public information officer, DHD#10, says, “We’re just following this very closely and we want to ensure the public’s safety and ensure the public that the farms are cooperating very well and communicating regularly with us… and those who do have positive cases are isolated than others while they recuperate.”

Again, we are still working to find out what farms here in Missaukee County have confirmed cases.

