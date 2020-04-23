HATS Seeks Help Identifying People Who Unlawfully Dropped Off Cats

The Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant is seeking help in identifying these people.

The society says two individuals unlawfully dropped cats off at the shelter recently.

The clinic wants to point out that just leaving animals is not proper way to drop them off.

Abandoning pets also costs the shelter extra money.

“We have provided food for the public, if the reason they are getting rid of their animals is because they can’t afford food right now. So we have actually provided food free of cost and neither of these individuals reached out to us. Even to surrender their animals properly,” said Executive Director, Angela Miedema.

If you would like to donate and help the clinic out, click here.

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 1

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 4

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 3

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 2