Grand Traverse County Administrator Donates Leftover Water from IRONMAN to Homeless Outreach

While some of Northern Michigan’s biggest events have been canceled this year, including the National Cherry Festival and Blissfest, one is still on, for now.

The Traverse City IRONMAN 70.3 is still scheduled for August 30.

The county chairman says local leaders are monitoring the ever-evolving situation. In its first year, the 2019 race sold out and brought thousands of athletes and spectators to the area.

After it was over, there were hundreds of leftover water bottles, so the race donated them to TCAPS athletic programs.

With sports seasons being canceled, the county administrator had a great idea about what to do with the bottled water instead.

“Nate Alger heard that there was a need for water for the homeless program. And so he went and found 234 gallons of bottled fresh water and loaded up in his truck sent it over their way,” said county chairman Rob Hentschel. “He’s done a great job of bringing everybody together.”

Alger donated the water to Goodwill’s Street Outreach program which serves the community experiencing homelessness.