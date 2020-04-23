Garfield Twp Fire Department in Clare County Hiring All Positions

The Garfield Township Fire Department in Clare county, like so many others in the area, is working hard to cheer up their community and keep them safe. Birthday parades have become a routine along with their usual medical runs and fires.

Now, these frontline heroes need some more help. They’re hiring for all positions.

“It’s sort of an epidemic of sorts just like the, the pandemic we’re experiencing, but we are losing firefighters at a national rate,” said Chief Kevin Tubbs. “We are looking for…firefighters, medical first responders, drivers and cadets.”

Cadets are 16 and 17-year-olds who volunteer to learn the ropes and go out on actual calls to help out. They get to do things like directing traffic at active scenes, taking patient blood pressure, and more.

It’s one way Tubbs and his crew hopes to attract and retain young blood.

Back in the day officer Anthony Chedester joined the program and never looked back.

“Where I came from was,I learned a lot of discipline, learned a lot, hands-on…Just the skills you learn from the fire department I use on a daily basis,” said Chedester.

Nationally, there’s not enough new employees entering the firefighting profession. Now, more than ever, departments need to have full-strength to fight this pandemic.

“If somebody was to get exposed theoretically could expose a whole department and be shut down for the 14 days and rely on another department to fill those shoes…there is a huge snowball potential in the fire service.”

Chief Tubbs hope this pandemic inspires people to step up to be heroes in their neighborhood.

“We need to be involved and make sure our neighbors are protected and our communities are served.”

To learn more about the opportunities with the department, reach out or stop by their building:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Garfield-Township-Fire-and-Rescue-305267583904/

Website: www.garfieldfire.org

Phone Number: 989-741-3794

Address: 9460 Terry St, Lake, Michigan 48632