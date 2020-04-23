Founders Brewing Company Starts Campaign to Help Hospitality Industry

A popular Michigan brewery is stepping up to help workers affected by this pandemic.

Founders Brewing Company has teamed up with the Michigan Lodging and Restaurant Association to launch their Fill the Tip Jar campaign.

They will be having a merchandise sale featuring stay-at-home style clothing like tee shirts and sweatpants.

Proceeds of the sale will go toward the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund.

Founders says it’s important to support those that are struggling right now.

“We just feel it’s really really important that we look to our backyard and support the folks that have really taken a huge hit here. This is a time that we need to get together as a community and support those people that have been so much a part of keeping business alive here in Michigan,” said President Dave Engbers.

The sale runs April 27 to the 30.

