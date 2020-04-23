Donations Needed For Food Drive at Elk Rapids Pantry

A Northern Michigan food pantry is asking for the community’s help so they can continue to help others.

The Elk Rapids Community Cupboard is holding a social distancing food drive.

They have a trailer set up outside the Elk Rapids cinema where people can drop off donations.

Director Pam Coleman says they are asking for donations of canned goods, cereal, macaroni and cheese and more.

“I never thought we would run out of tuna fish and mac and cheese and we did,” Coleman says. “Our need in the area has increased by 33% since the end of March. So that’s a lot more families that we’re trying to serve. We’re serving over, I think, it’s 85 families twice a month. That’s a lot of people that we’re feeding. The need is going to continue to increase as we go further into this COVID-19 crisis.”

The trailer will be outside the cinema until the end of the month.