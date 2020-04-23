Director of Vaccine Agency Calls Dismissal ‘Retaliation’

A lead government vaccine expert is calling for an investigation after he was abruptly dismissed from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Rick Bright was reassigned from the department to a narrower role earlier this week.

He’s calling the move retaliation after he resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs in the battle against coronavirus.

Bright says he insisted the government should not invest in vaccines but instead in “safe and scientifically vetted solutions.”

He says he plans to file a whistleblower complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General.