COVID-19 Cluster Confirmed at Missaukee County Farms

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting COVID-19 clusters in Missaukee County.

DHD#10 says there are several agricultural farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 clusters among workers.

The health department says they are investigating and performing contact tracing to determine any close contacts with infected individuals.

“We are actively working with these farms to provide guidance and education in order to prevent further spread,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in the community.”