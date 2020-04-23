Congressman Huizenga Hosts Telephone Town Hall

Congressman Bill Huizenga hosted a telephone town hall Thursday evening.

He took questions from viewers via phone.

Congressman Huizenga touched on a variety of topics including how help is being offered to small businesses.

Hospital support and testing were also issues he fielded questions on.

Huizenga said hospitals are discharging enough COVID-19 patients to begin doing elective surgeries again.

“Many of them feel that they can start selectively returning to some of these elective surgeries and it will not put in danger any ability to meet the needs of a surge of some sort if there were to be one,” said Huizenga.

The congressman also said that hospitals are seeing patients who have minor problems becoming more serious because they’re waiting to seek help.