Combining Resources and Efforts to Give Hope
Organizations, businesses, and the public are combining their efforts to give those who are struggling a little reprieve.
Here are some ways that people are showing they care across Northern Michigan, and how you can help too.
- Spectrum created a page on their website specifically for showing appreciation for their healthcare workers. On their “Thank You” page anyone can post encouraging photos and messages to give our essential workers a boost to their morale. To share your message of hope – click here.
- Founders and the Michigan Hospitality Industry Relief Fund are raising money by selling a custom “work from home” line of clothes. Proceeds will help support workers who have been impacted by the stay-at-home order. For more information – click here.