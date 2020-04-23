BREAKING: 35,291 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 2,977 Deaths

Michigan now has 35,291 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,977 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 33,966 confirmed cases with 2,813 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says there are several agricultural farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 clusters among workers.

The health department says they are investigating and performing contact tracing to determine any close contacts with infected individuals.

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) is urging Mackinac Island residents to strictly follow the governor’s stay-at-home order after learning of confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the island.

The health department says they have received reports of confirmed cases of the coronavirus related to the island where individuals had no history of recent travel and no other clear contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

They ask that household members going to the store be limited to no more than two people and no one under the age of 16.

They also say seasonal residents allowed to return to the island under Executive Order 2020-42 must follow a strict 14 day quarantine and have no contact with anyone outside of the household.

In the U.S., another nearly 4.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week.

It brings the five-week total to more than 26 million.

Senator Mitch McConnell said states should consider declaring bankruptcy.

Michigan is reporting 1.2 million initial unemployment claims over five weeks.

That’s about 25% unemployment.

So far, more than a billion dollars has gone to 820,000 people seeking jobless aid.

The state also announced a partnership Thursday morning of more than 200 financial institutions in Michigan.

They agreed to provide people a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

Lawmakers are gathering in D.C. to vote on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus package.

It would replenish the loan program for struggling small businesses.

It would also provide more money for testing and hospitals. But none for state governments.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.