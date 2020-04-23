Antrim County Jail Reports No COVID-19 Cases

County jails are enforcing social distancing policies to keep the number of coronavirus cases down.

The extra precautions put in place by the Antrim County Jail has kept their number of cases at zero.

“The jail has done great things as far as setting policies and things for social distancing not only with the inmates but with the staff,” said Daniel Bean.

Antrim County Sheriff, Daniel Bean, says that maintaining social distancing depends on the number of inmates.

Sheriff Bean said, “Well if you’re going to do the social distancing you’ve got to get your inmate population down.”

They came up with a plan to get that number down by submitting the names of inmates that have served most of their time to the county court.

“The courts made the decision of releasing them. And that’s what we did,” said Bean.

They have also been using a chemical fog to kill and potential presence of the virus.

“We put the inmates into a separate area. We fog that cell. We let it stand anywhere between 15 minutes to a half an hour,” said Sheriff Bean.

On top of fogging cells and essential buildings, the sheriffs office is also fogging all of their squad cars after each use to prevent spread of the virus.

The Antrim County Sheriffs Department says that they’re aiming to keep the amount of employee and inmate cases at zero.