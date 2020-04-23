9 Bean Rows: Getting to Know Your Local Farmer

Now more than ever, it is so incredibly important to shop local and help the small businesses right here in Northern Michigan.

With that said, what better time than the present to get to know your local farmer? Nic Welty is the proud owner of 9 Bean Rows, a farm, cafe and bakery located in Suttons Bay. “Now people are thinking healthier, they’re drinking healthier and being able to connect with a local farmer is helping them access food in a sort of safer way,” explains Welty.

This business started 10 years ago because of Nic and his wife Jen’s passion for good, culinary food. “Interestingly, our mission has been, you know, increasing the accessibility of fresh, local food for people in the area and you can do that a lot of different ways. The best way is making it extremely delicious so that’s something that allows people to access local food more easily,” shares Welty.

Currently, they are offering curbside pick-up and all you need to do is pick up the phone and call. Welty says, “We have a number of jams, jellies pickles in there. Plus, fresh produce salad greens, you know, carrots, everything that’s available at this point in the year, along with all the fresh salads and bread and things like that so people can order.”

Something exciting on the horizon for 9 Bean Rows is their plan to add a unique addition to the farm. “This spring we will be rolling out a wood-fired pizza oven with patio seating next to our fields underneath the pavilion,” says Welty. Talk about a great way to plan ahead for warmer and brighter days ahead!

