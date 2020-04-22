Whitmer Says Stay-at-Home Order Likely To Be Extended

Governor Gretchen Whitmer again addressed the state at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Reporting some positive trends in numbers, the state is still struggling to handle the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis

For six weeks, Governor Whitmer has done more than a dozen COVID-19 updates and fortunately they are starting to get more positive this past week but the state isn’t out of the woods yet.

“Our aggressive actions and measures are working,” says Whitmer.

The numbers are trending in the right direction.

“We are on we are all doing the right things,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “We’re seeing a slowing in cases, testing has increased and people are recovering from this disease.”

This was the first step in a long battle with COVID-19. But there is still work to be done.

“I want to be clear, we will likely need another short term extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” says Whitmer, “When we do start to reengage, it will have to be very thoughtful and precise.”

This will not sit well with many across the state as we saw in last week’s Operation Gridlock protest and a handful more protesters Wednesday.

Others at home struggling with the unemployment backlog.

“Continue to navigate the process, you will get paid what is due, “ says Whitmer, “What you’ve earned in unemployment.”

The administration took a black eye this week with the hiring of a data collecting firm that has a history of partisan support.

“The department thought that vendor was the best one for some reason, I don’t know what that reason was,” says Whitmer, “When it was brought to my attention, I told them to cancel it. This was an unnecessary distraction. The correct process was not followed. We are fixing it. It’s important that we get this right.”

Whitmer urges the path is working and we’re almost there, they just need more reassurance.

“We want more people to get tested,” says Whitmer.

The state is urging all essential workers get tested, whether they show symptoms or not.

Fifteen thousand daily tests is the magic number they’d like to see before being confident in re-opening the state.

Right now, they are doing just over a third of that.