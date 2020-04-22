Virtual Budget Event: Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency

Many organizations around Northern Michigan are working hard to connect and help their community.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is one of those organizations.

Later Wednesday they will be holding a Facebook Live event. Dan Tincknell, a HUD certified budget and housing coach, says they will be talking about budgeting and how to take control of the money you may be receiving from unemployment or stimulus checks.

“We’re in a crunch time with people that are living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “They may not know what to do. They may have just taken a pay cut. There are people that are saying they’re getting more from unemployment. So a lot of people don’t know how to handle that kind of money. So what we’re trying to do is build some skills that they can use after the quarantine and really for the rest of their lives on how to take control of it.”

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Facebook Live event will be Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m.