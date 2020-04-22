USDA Increasing Monthly SNAP Benefits by 40%

The USDA announced it would increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 40%.

SNAP provides assistance for food purchasing for those who need it.

Right now, a household with two adults, 3 children, and no income can receive the maximum benefit of $768 but because of reportable income and other factors, the USDA says the average 5-person household receives about $528.

The emergency benefits would give the average 5-person household an additional $240 monthly.

All SNAP households that are eligible to receive less than the maximum benefit will receive the emergency allotment supplement to bring them up to the maximum.