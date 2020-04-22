Two Men Charged with Open Murder in Mt Pleasant Shooting

Mt. Pleasant Police say Two men have been arraigned on Wednesday after the investigation into the murder of Raven Tre-Von Edelen.

The shooting happened at The Edge Apartments, formally known as Campus Habitat.

Miykael Norfleat from Chicago, Illinois was charged with open murder, home invasion, and a carrying concealed weapon.

After a further investigation, police arrested Justin Collins of Mt Pleasant.

Police say Justin Collins is facing open murder, home invasion, and felony firearms charges.

Both men are being held in the Isabella County Jail.

The police say this was an isolated and targeted incident and that there is no risk to the public.

If you have any additional information you are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.