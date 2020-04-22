Two Manistee Co. Teens Admit to More Than 20 Break-Ins

Two teens admitted to more than 20 breaking and entering complaints in Manistee County.

Over the past three weeks, police have gotten several calls of break-ins and thefts.

On Monday, Manistee County Deputies pulled over a 17-year-old and 16-year-old.

Inside the car, they say they found several stolen items.

Both boys then confessed to stealing more than 40 items.

This included rifles, pistols, bows, crossbows as well as hunting and fishing equipment.

State police are still investigating.

When they’re done, they’ll forward the case to the prosecutor for review.