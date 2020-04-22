Traverse City Food Pantries Working to Navigate Demand During Coronavirus Pandemic

Food pantries across northern Michigan are working to keep up with an increase in demand.

The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City says they haven’t been too overwhelmed with demand thanks to a large number of community resources popping up in response to the coronavirus. But, Executive Director Deb Haase says they’re expecting to see an increase soon.

“We’re not seeing a big uptick, we anticipate that though, our 30 years of history tell us it’s when we get a little further away from those paychecks and unemployment and savings accounts are dwindling is when we’ll see it. As those pop up events might lose resources, we’ll be ready to take on the surge,” said Haase.

The Salvation Army in Traverse City says they saw a 30% increase in demand, but things have started to level off.

“We’re usually able to handle something like that but, again, trying to get the resources here we’ve been doing ok. We’ve actually had to go to a local meat processor and buy meat because our normal channels have been short,” said Maj. Jeffery Russell.

And with so much still uncertain in the coming days, weeks and months, these food pantries are doing what they can to prepare and keep up with an expected added demand.

“Fortunately we’ve seen the activity of the suppliers catching up, so we’re just planning ahead, putting our orders ahead, our orders usually took two weeks now they take four weeks so we’re trying to anticipate the need and order those supplies,” said Maj. Russell.

“Right now things are fine but we’re anticipating a huge uptick so we are continuing to make sure that we have supplies for several weeks out,” said Haase.