Stand Up for Great Lakes Celebrates Earth Day Virtually

And for the last three years, Stand Up for Great Lakes has commemorated Earth Day.

From cleaning beaches, to viewing films, or crossing the Straights of Mackinaw.

They’ve worked to spread environmental awareness.

To keep people safe this year, they held a virtual clean up.

Stand Up for Great Lakes asked people to send in pictures of what they cleaned up around them.

They say even if people can’t meet right now, this is still a great way to come together.

“We live in one of the most amazing places even with this pandemic we need closeness now more than ever even if it’s virtual. So getting out and cleaning up the beaches is still something we are allowed to do,” said Kwin Morris.

