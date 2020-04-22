Spirits Buy Back Program Works to Help Bars, Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

565 bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the spirits buy back program.

As of late today, the Michigan Liquor Control Omission has submitted a total of 441 completed applications to the Michigan Department of Treasury for more than $2 million since the program began.

The spirits buy back program was created through an executive order by Governor Whitmer.

Businesses with liquor licenses have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy back their inventory.

For more information, click here.