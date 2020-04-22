Spectrum Health Announces New Way for Community to Show Support for Workers

Spectrum Health has a new way for you to show your appreciation for its health care workers.

Spectrum Health launched a new ‘Thank You’ page on its website for community members to share their thoughts and express appreciation for its frontline workers.

Spectrum says people can share their appreciation messages in three different ways:

Visit spectrumhealth.org/ThankYou Text 701.638.3721 Include the hashtag #ThankYouSpectrumHealth with a post on Instagram or Twitter

