Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore May Keep Some Facilities Closed Until July

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore may be extending some of its closures well into the summer because of the coronavirus.

Last week we told you the park was closings its facilities because crowded trails were making it impossible to keep everyone six feet apart.

They say that decision was made with the help of public health officers.

Now the park says Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive; South Manitou Island museums and campgrounds; North Manitou Island campsites; Glen Haven museums; and Maritime Museum may remain closed until July 1.