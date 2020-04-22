Science with Samantha: EcosySTEM in a Bottle  

An ecosystem is an interactive zone where life exists and is defined by the space it takes up. In this case, the ecosystem is contained within a 2 -Liter Bottle. In order to have a fully functioning ecosystem, there needs to be water, air, soil, animals, and bacteria. This situation allows the observation of how the different sectors of an ecosystem interact. For example, one can see how the water is cycled through the ecosystem to provide nutrients to the plant.

Ingredients Needed:

Plant/Seeds & Soil 2-Liter Bottle String 2 Coffee Filters Water Rocks Optional Fish

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What is an ecosystem? What is needed for an ecosystem to properly function? What would happen if the water of the ecosystem gets polluted?

Experiment Steps: