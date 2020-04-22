Science with Samantha: EcosySTEM in a Bottle
An ecosystem is an interactive zone where life exists and is defined by the space it takes up. In this case, the ecosystem is contained within a 2 -Liter Bottle. In order to have a fully functioning ecosystem, there needs to be water, air, soil, animals, and bacteria. This situation allows the observation of how the different sectors of an ecosystem interact. For example, one can see how the water is cycled through the ecosystem to provide nutrients to the plant.
Ingredients Needed:
- Plant/Seeds & Soil
- 2-Liter Bottle
- String
- 2 Coffee Filters
- Water
- Rocks
- Optional Fish
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- What is an ecosystem?
- What is needed for an ecosystem to properly function?
- What would happen if the water of the ecosystem gets polluted?
Experiment Steps:
- Cut the top of the 2-Liter Bottle off just below where the straight part of the bottle begins.
- Add rocks to the bottom of the bottle and 2 cups of water
- Take the two coffee filters and cut a small hole in the center. Tie a knot in the top of the string and hang the string through the hole of the coffee filter.
- Place the coffee filter in the inverted top of the 2-liter bottle and let the string hang through the top of the pop bottle.
- Take your plant or soil and seeds and place it inside the coffee filters.
- Place the top of the bottle into the base of the bottle.
- Now you have a fully functioning ecosySTEM!