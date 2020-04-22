Rep. Triston Cole Announces Run for Antrim County Sheriff

A state representative from northern Michigan announced he’s running for sheriff of Antrim County.

Triston Cole has spent the last five and a half years representing five counties in Lansing.

He currently serves as majority floor leader.

Cole says he was first approached about running for sheriff nearly six months ago.

“The last five and a half years working in the legislature, actually crafting law and working on language with dozens of law enforcement personnel, with hundreds of policy experts and my colleagues in the house and Senate have given me a unique skill set to work with a variety of people,” said Representative Cole.

Representative Cole will face current Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean in the August primary to determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.