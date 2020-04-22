North Light Ministry Hands Out Baskets of Cleaning Supplies To Community

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is looking to help its community with some everyday items.

The North Light Ministry will be handing out baskets of cleaning supplies to the Kingsley community. They include items like laundry detergent, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and more.

Executive Director Molly Vanzandt says they will be bringing the baskets out to cars at the Orchard Church in Kingsley from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Right now we’re in a really stressful time,” she said. “People are experiencing anxiety and emotions that they wouldn’t necessary experience otherwise. So this takes a burden off of the financial need that you have, the money you have to spend on this supplies. It also take the burden off of having to go to the store, so if you’re at high risk for going to the store, you don’t have to. We’re going to be in gloves and masks to distribute these things.”