MTM On The Road: New Art Subscription Boxes from My Inspired Studio

A new monthly art subscription box made in Northern Michigan is making it easy to express creativity while staying at home.

My Inspired Studio is from Ludington and they ship creative kits with supplies and a video link of a step by step painting tutorial.

Sarah Stechschulte is the owner, and in 2019 she won the Momentum Business Plan Competition for her business Inspired Parties. She also won the Momentum 5×5 Night for her other business, My Inspired Studio.

“My Inspired Studio provides a monthly art box, as well as virtual painting tutorials and an online community, located in our exclusive members-only Facebook group. Anyone can sign up for either our art box (which includes the online access), or just the monthly online access. No artistic experience is needed!” Sarah said.

My Inspired Studio creative kits are great for kids and families and include options to add additional painting kits and brush sets.

“Our customers can use the kits to create any painting they want, or they can use the supplies and provided tracers to follow along with me and create the provided tutorials. Our online access only is great for those who already have the supplies, but would like the tutorials and guidance,” Sarah said.

My Inspired Studio’s goal is to provide a unique, and inspirational art experience during the Stay-at-Home order and all year round.

“Art is so beneficial to our mental and emotional health, and we believe that anyone can create art! We plan to expand our services as we grow, to include other types of art and project boxes,” Sarah said.

