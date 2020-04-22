Modus45 Fitness Studio Features Online Classes

It’s becoming the social norm these days to work out from the comfort of your home, and that’s why Modus45 in Traverse City wants to help.

The fitness studio focuses on deep isometric movements to help strengthen and lengthen. Instructors also include cardio to build endurance and energy along with weights to burn fat and sculpt muscles. They focus on core movements to build balance and power within those taking their classes.

Founder of Modus45, Megan Madion says part of staying connected with her clients means having online classes as we’re in a stay at home order and practicing social distancing. The classes are being offered on the online platform, ZOOM, and Facebook throughout the week at 9 a.m.

For more information about Modus45 click here.

For a link to the schedule for online classes and the wedge, Megan speaks out in the interview click here.