Michelle Cooks: Tuna Noodle Casserole
Ingredients
- 10 1/2 oz can cream of chicken
- 10 1/2 oz can cream of celery
- 1 cup milk
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- (2) 5 oz cans light tuna in water, drained
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 5 cups cooked egg noodles
- 1 cup crushed ritz crackers
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Mix together the cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, milk, sour cream, black pepper, and garlic powder.
- Stir in the tuna and peas.
- Add the egg noodles and stir until evenly coated. Spread in a greased 9×13″ pan.
- Mix together the crushed ritz crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle over the casserole.
- Bake at 350˚F for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly and heated through.