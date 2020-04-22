Michelle Cooks: Tuna Noodle Casserole

Sarah Himes,

Michelle Dunaway is back in the Heritage House Kitchen cooking up a delicious family meal that’s true comfort food. We check out her take on the classic tuna noodle casserole. Md Tuna Casserole Set 4.transcoded.01

  • 10 1/2 oz can cream of chicken
  • 10 1/2 oz can cream of celery
  • 1 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • (2) 5 oz cans light tuna in water, drained
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 5 cups cooked egg noodles
  • 1 cup crushed ritz crackers
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
  2. Mix together the cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, milk, sour cream, black pepper, and garlic powder.
  3. Stir in the tuna and peas.
  4. Add the egg noodles and stir until evenly coated. Spread in a greased 9×13″ pan.
  5. Mix together the crushed ritz crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle over the casserole.
  6. Bake at 350˚F for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly and heated through.
Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories