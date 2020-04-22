Mason County Woman Leads Deputies on Chase with Stolen Car

A Mason County woman was arrested after the sheriff’s office says she led them on a chase with a stolen car.

Deputies say they spotted the car stolen from the City of Ludington around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

They tried to pull the car over on U.S. 10 at Tuttle Road but the woman driving didn’t pull over.

The chase took deputies through Custer and Branch Townships before crossing into Lake County.

Deputies there used stop sticks to stop the car around U.S. 10 and Jenks Road.

They say the woman driving the car was a 39-year-old homeless Mason County woman.

She was arrested and is being held in the Mason County Jail for fleeing, eluding and resisting police.