Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on 50+ Mile Chase

A man led police on a car chase lasting more than an hour and covering more than 50 miles.

Police say Robert McAulay was behind the wheel.

It started early Monday morning in Clare County’s Redding Township when deputies tried to pull over McAulay.

They say he took off.

He led them through Clare, Missaukee and Osceola counties before deputies used stop sticks.

They say McAulay ended up crashing in Osceola County.

He is now charged with running from police, as well as having meth and ecstasy.

He’s also being charged as a repeat offender.