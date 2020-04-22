Local Author Spotlight: Kristy Kurjan

In an effort to connect with the community, the 9 & 10 News Family will be releasing a series of videos where they will be reading children’s books.

The first round of books are by the award-winning Traverse City author – Kristy Kurjan. We were able to touch base with Kristy to talk about her books and our most recent reading initiative. (See Video Above)

Here’s a list of her books mentioned during the interview:

Pig In A Plane

The Many Ways To Say I Love You

Dream Sweet Dreams

Nap-a-Roo Board Book

For more information about Kristy Kurjan and her books – click here