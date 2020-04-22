Healthy Living: MS Robotic Exoskeleton Retrains Brain

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and the body.

It slowly robs many patients of their ability to walk, causing tremors, muscle paralysis numbness and weakness.

Now, a robotic exoskeleton may help retrain the brain and keep MS patients up and walking.

Courtney Hunter has more details in today’s Healthy Living.

Powered exoskeletons are currently approved by the FDA for rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injury and post-stroke paralysis on one side of the body.

Dr. Betheoux says future research will assess neuro pathways from the brain to the body known as brain plasticity.