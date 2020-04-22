Harrison Man Charged for Allegedly Firing Gun Indoors, Threatening to Shoot Someone

A Clare County man is facing assault and firearms charges after police say he fired a gun and threatened to shoot someone with it.

Deputies in Clare County say they got a call Sunday night after man who appeared to be drunk fired several gunshots inside a home in Hayes Township.

They say the man then threatened to shoot another person inside the home.

Police arrested 56-year-old Michael Blake, of Harrison, for firing the gun.

Blake now faces multiple firearms charges, including discharging a firearm in or near a building and assault with a deadly weapon.