Grayling Long-Term Care Facilities Announce New COVID-19 Cases

The Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center and the Grayling Nursing and Rehabilitation Community have been working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Munson Healthcare VP of Marketing, Diana Michalek, says, “We don’t report any positive cases until we have a confirmed test result back.”

Between the two facilities 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of those 27, two have lost their lives. “Once we had the final test results come back from the lab then we were able to make the announcement,” Michalek said.

Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Cade center has reported five employees and five residents with coronavirus.

The Grayling Nursing and Rehabilitation Community is reporting positive tests for ten employees and seven residents.

Munson Healthcare says they are isolating infected patients.

Michalek says, “We are isolating them in a special area of any of our facilities to try to decrease the number of people that come in contact with them.”

There’s also been an emphasis on following the proper protocol.

“We continue to practice all of the safety guidelines of the CDC and World Health Organization recommendations for infection prevention and cleanliness,” Michalek said.

Munson says all of their infected employees are on leave.

Munson Healthcare also says they are making calls to inform the families of residents that are affected.