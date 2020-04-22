Environmentalists Celebrate Massive Reductions in Air Pollution, Fossil Fuel Use this Earth Day

This Earth Day, the planet and everything on it is breathing a little easier.

Quarantines around the world have put a pause on traffic, factory activity and travel. While activity has slowed down, environmental scientists are seeing air quality go up.

The difference is one you can see and feel.

“There’s been drops in asthma instances, and so my hope is that, that people will have a taste for the value of clean air,” said Stephanie Kodish, senior air program director at the National Parks Conservation Association. “We’ve also seen drops in overall greenhouse gas pollution you know these are all byproducts of burning of fossil fuels, there’s fewer cars on the road.”

NASA released a series of satellite images that paint a dramatic picture of air pollution reduction in Asia, Europe and the United States. The agency says airborne pollution is down by 30% in the Northeastern part of the country.

Last year, Kodish and her colleagues released a study that shows that most 96% of our National Parks are plagued by “significant air pollution problems.”

These problems plague Northern Michigan nature, too, including Sleeping Bear Dunes.

The break in the action is welcome news for Sleeping Bear Dunes assistant deputy director Tom Ulrich.

“If there’s a reduction that would be welcome, even if there’s a temporary one,” said Ulrich. “Certainly, a reduction in ozone and other pollutants that do drift up on prevailing winds to the Benzie-Leelanau area.”

Ulrich and Kodish hope the positive side effects won’t wear off any time soon.

“What I hope is that as people are reconnecting with nature, especially today on Earth Day, that the value of nature in our everyday life, helps to govern our actions in a lasting way such that we’re prioritizing sustaining our clean air,” said Kodish.