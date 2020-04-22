Downstate Cadaver Dogs Help Search for Missing Sault Ste. Marie Man

The search for a Sault Ste. Marie man continues.

Wednesday crews turned to downstate resources for help.

Bruce Burling went missing almost two weeks ago.

Wednesday downstate cadaver dogs were brought in to help in the search.

Burling was last seen walking away from the Mid-City Motel in Sault Ste. Marie.

Investigators say he left his wallet, keys and dog behind.

Police say he has medical issues and poor communication skills.

Officers and the cadaver dogs searched the water around the Cloverland Power Plant.

“We will continue to look until we have answers. The family needs answers. Bruce is important to us and everyone,” said Detective Kristin Autore with Sault Ste. Marie City Police.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Burling to contact them at (906) 632-5744.