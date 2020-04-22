DIY At Home Makeup Brush Cleaning
With all this extra time on your hands, it’s important to invest in yourself. For many women, something that is often overlooked when it comes to a beauty routine is cleaning makeup brushes. Think for a moment, how many times you’ve applied makeup with that brush and didn’t clean it. Cleaning is extremely important in order to keep bacteria off the brush as well as help with a smooth application.
The good news is you don’t have to go out and buy a fancy cleanser to care for your brushes, you can use products you already have at home to eliminate the bacteria and build-up that can form on these brushes.
Check out the video above to see cleaning best practices and products.