Clare Co. Sheriff: Woman Purposefully Crashed into Car with 1-Year-Old inside, Attempted to Stab Driver

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department says a woman is behind bars after she crashed her car into someone else’s—then tried to stab the other driver.

Clare County deputies say 25-year-old Alyson Jacques, of Harrison, crashed her car into another car Sunday just before 5 p.m.

Jacques then tried to stab the driver of the other car and then ran away

Police say there was a 1-year-old in the other car.

Jacques is now facing multiple charges, including child abuse, assault and fleeing.