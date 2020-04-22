Celebrating Earth Day Virtually

We celebrated Earth Day today on the “The Four’, and here are the top 4 nature-friendly activities we mentioned during the show.

Norte & the Conservation Resource Alliance are teaming up to provide more than 300 seedlings to people living in the Grand Traverse Region. This “giveaway” will be happening Sunday, May 3rd at the Norte Clubhouse. Click here for more information.

From planning to pruning – the smart gardening with vegetables 101 is totally online and you can work at your own pace. Each student will learn how to grow a self-sustaining garden – with healthy soil, healthy plants, and healthy lawns. Click here to register today!

Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy provides hours of entertainment and education via the EGLE website. You can learn about composting, recycling, wetlands conservation and much more. To start your environmental discovery – click here.