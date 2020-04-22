CDC Warns of Second, Possibly Worse Outbreak

The coronavirus has now infected nearly 830,000 people in the U.S. and killed just more than 45,000.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an ominous new warning about the next wave of the disease.

Despite the rising numbers, many states are moving toward re-opening their economies. Others are also relaxing their social distancing guidelines.

But the head of the CDC says he’s concerned the country’s return to normal won’t last more than a few months.

He says he believes the coronavirus could return next winter and that the second wave could be even deadlier because it would coincide with flu season.

White House Coronavirus Response Team Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx addressed that concern during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I don’t know if it will be worse, I think this has been pretty bad,” Birx said. “I believe that we’ll have early warning signals, both from our surveillance that we’ve been talking about, in these, the vulnerable populations. We’re going to continue that surveillance from now all the way through the fall to be able to give us that early warning signal.”

CDC officials are urging governors to prepare for the next wave of infections by promoting social distancing and scaling up testing and contact tracing.

President Trump says he’s looking to move the USNS Comfort hospital ship out of New York City.

The president made the request Tuesday during a meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He says he wants to move the Navy ship to another area hit hard by the coronavirus.

Cuomo said his state did not need the vessel any more.

The USNS Comfort came to New York City on March 30 to help the city with treating infected patients.

Officials say it has treated about 180 people and the number of new patients has been falling.