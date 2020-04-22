Canadian PM Calls for Stricter Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Alice Shea,

02 22 20 Canada Shooting Upd Vo.transfer

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for stricter gun control laws in the country.

It comes in response to a deadly shooting rampage that left 22 people dead over the weekend in Nova Scotia.

Canadian police say a man disguised himself as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and began shooting people in their homes and setting fires.

Investigators say the gunman targeted some of the victims but others were random.

A 23-year veteran of the Canadian police force was among the victims.

After a 12-hour manhunt, police shot and killed the gunman.

 

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories