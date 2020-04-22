Canadian PM Calls for Stricter Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for stricter gun control laws in the country.

It comes in response to a deadly shooting rampage that left 22 people dead over the weekend in Nova Scotia.

Canadian police say a man disguised himself as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and began shooting people in their homes and setting fires.

Investigators say the gunman targeted some of the victims but others were random.

A 23-year veteran of the Canadian police force was among the victims.

After a 12-hour manhunt, police shot and killed the gunman.