BREAKING: 33,966 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 2,813 Deaths

Michigan now has 33,966 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,813 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 32,967 confirmed cases with 2,700 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, District Health Department #10 says a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two long-term care facilities in Crawford County.

Several employees and residents at both Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center and Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center, the facility is reporting that five employees and five residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation Community says 10 staff members and seven residents have tested positive for the virus.

The health department says two of the 12 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore may be extending some of its closures well into the summer because of the coronavirus.

The park says Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive; South Manitou Island museums and campgrounds; North Manitou Island campsites; Glen Haven museums; and Maritime Museum may remain closed until July 1.

Spectrum Health has a new way for you to show your appreciation for its health care workers.

Spectrum Health launched a new ‘Thank You’ page on its website for community members to share their thoughts and express appreciation for its frontline workers.

The USDA announced it would increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 40%.

SNAP provides assistance for food purchasing for those who need it.

To combat the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order which could stop the issuing of green cards for 60 days.

The CDC says we could see a second wave of coronavirus next year, and it could hit the same time as the flu.

