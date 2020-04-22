Blue Cross Blue Shield Collecting, Studying COVID-19 Patient Data from MI Hospitals

Hospitals across the state are working together to share, and study, massive amounts of COVID-19 patient data.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is collecting hundreds of data points from 26 healthcare systems in Michigan, including Munson’s hospitals. The effort is one of the largest COVID-19 data collections to date.

The anonymous patient information will help scientists and doctors understand how coronavirus affects people. The ultimate goal is to study and understand outcomes and which treatment plans are working best, and for which kinds of patients.

Hospitals are logging vital signs, symptoms, patient medical history, lab results, prescribed medications, recovery time and more.

Then, scientists synthesize the data and use it to make decisions that could save lives.

“We’re starting to capture data on patients who have the COVID-19 infection around how to better determine treatments best practices. As we use that data to help better decision making,” said Dr. Amy McKenzie, medical director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “The power, in, gathering all this information is that it helps us to understand what is being tied to better outcomes.”

Dr. McKenzie says the collaborative analysis will be an important tool for state leaders and, potentially, healthcare systems around the country.