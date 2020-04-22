2 Long-Term Care Facilities in Crawford Co. Report Cluster of COVID-19 Cases

District Health Department #10 says a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two long-term care facilities in Crawford County.

Several employees and residents at both Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center and Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center, the facility is reporting that five employees and five residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation Community says 10 staff members and seven residents have tested positive for the virus.

The health department says two of the 12 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and we put the safety of our residents and staff as our top priority,” said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare public information officer. “Residents who have tested positive are being isolated and cared for. On March 11 we began prohibiting all visitors and have been screening all employees who enter the facility. We understand that our residents are those at highest risk and we continue to follow safety precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to further control the spread of this virus.”

Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation Community Director of Operations, Anthony Abela, states that they are working hard to assure residents and families that safety is their top priority. “Many nursing homes contain our state’s most at risk population, and dedicated nurses and frontline staff have been designated to keep them safe while working to contain this highly contagious virus,” said Abela. “Our staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently on leave while they recover. Moreover, our nursing team has been working hard to gain the upper hand to fight COVID-19. Grayling Nursing and Rehabilitation will continue to rely on State and Federal guidelines, community assistance in prevention, and the high quality of care that Crawford County has come to know and appreciate in their community.”