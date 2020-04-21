Weekday Weather Lesson: Tornado Safety

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn and Forecaster Samantha Jacques will be providing weather-related lessons during the week. Haleigh Vaughn will discuss weather lessons and provide a worksheet, while Samantha Jacques will share hands-on science experiments. You can follow along with the Weekday Weather Lessons by completing the weather worksheet at the bottom of the article. To find the hands-on science experiments, search “Science with Samantha” on our homepage. You can also click on “The Four” to find all of our science and weather-related articles.

Today’s lesson is … tornado safety! A tornado is classified as a violently rotating column of air that extends from a cloud to the ground. If it doesn’t touch the ground, it is not considered a tornado. It would be a funnel cloud! Tornadoes can create massive destruction, and they are very unpredictable. Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists can forecast when the conditions are favorable for a tornado, but we are still unable to say exactly where a tornado will strike, when, or how strong it will be. Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists study tornadoes every day, and there is still so much more to learn. That’s the beauty of science!

As the study of tornadoes developed, meteorologists wanted to classify tornadoes based on their strength. Back in the early 1970s, a scientist named Dr. T. Theodore Fujita developed a scale to measure tornadoes based on the damage and the intensity of the wind. Since then, an updated scale has been created. We call it the Enhanced F scale. This became operational on February 1st, 2007. According to the National Weather Service, the EF scale uses estimated wind speeds based on damage that has occurred, within a “three second wind gust” approximate. You can see a graph of estimated wind speeds and related tornado classification to the right!

So if the Doppler 9&10 meteorologists say, “An EF 2 tornado passed through Traverse City this morning”, it means that the tornado had estimated winds between 111-135 mph.

According to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, tornadoes can last between several seconds to more than an hour. The average tornado lasts for about five to ten minutes, and will travel a couple miles. Winds are very strong, and they can exceed 200 mph at times. According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, the strongest recorded tornado had wind speeds of 318 mph measured on May 3, 1999 near Bridge Creek/Moore, Oklahoma.

Now that we’ve discussed the intensity of tornadoes, now we’ll dive into what you can do to stay safe from one! If there is a Tornado Watch, it means that the conditions are favorable for a tornado. Tornado Watches are normally for a big, general area. It could be for a bunch of counties. This means you should remain aware, and have your Doppler 9&10 Weather App nearby. Have an emergency kit handy, and a safe spot ready for you and your family. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been spotted, or there is a radar-indicated tornado. Warnings are typically issued for one or two counties, or a specific area. In the case of a tornado warning, you must take shelter and take action!

We’re going to talk about different locations where you could be if a tornado was in your area, and what you should do. These suggestions come to you from the NOAA Storm Prediction Center. Remember, no matter where you are … avoid windows and cover your head! A helmet is always a good thing to have, as well. Most importantly … remain calm and do not panic!

If you are in a house with a basement, go into your lowest level. Try to cover yourself from any falling debris. The best way to do so is by going under a heavy table or work bench. Keep in mind what is above you. Do you have a refrigerator on the floor above you, or maybe a heavy object? If those large objects were to fall through the weakened floor, you’ll want to be protected.

Let’s say you are in a home or apartment with no basement. Travel to the lowest floor, and the most interior part of your home. This could be a closet or bathroom. A stairwell or interior hallway would be other options! If you are in the bathroom, the bath tub could also offer you extra protection. You can cover yourself with a mattress, blankets, or anything to protect your body from falling debris.

If you are at school, listen to your teacher and follow the drill! Go into a hallway or interior room with no windows. Remember to crouch low, cover your head, and remain calm! Having a big school book over your head to protect yourself is a good idea, too.

The next location we’ll look into is if you are at work, in an office building, hospital, or nursing home. First and foremost, find the lowest possible room with no windows. Again, stairwells are a great place to find shelter. In case the power goes out, try to avoid elevators.

If you are in a mobile home, please leave and find shelter elsewhere! Even if your home is tied down, it is not as safe as a building. Most tornadoes can destroy tied-down mobile homes. Please find shelter nearby.

Let’s say you are driving down the road in a car or truck. If you can see the tornado and it is far away, drive out of the path of the tornado. If the tornado is close by or you can not determine the path of the tornado, seek shelter immediately. Try to find a sturdy building. You should get as far away from your vehicle as possible. A tornado can easily push over cars and trucks.

If you are driving in the middle of a field, the best thing to do is get out of your car and find a level lower than the roadway. Park your car as quickly and safely as possible out of the traffic lanes. Get as far away from your car and trees as possible, as they could be blown with the tornado. Do not go under a bridge, as that could create other issues. Lie flat, and face down on the ground. Cover your head and neck with your arms!

If you can not leave your car and you get stuck in extremely strong winds and flying debris, leave your seatbelt on. Park your car as quickly and safely as possible out of the traffic lanes. Put your head down below the windows, cover your head with your hands. If possible, cover your body with your coat or a blanket for added protection.

Let’s say you are in a shopping mall or large store. The first thing you can do is move into an interior bathroom or storage room. Stay away from the windows, and crouch down! Cover your head.

Lastly, if you are in a church or theater, try to move into an interior bathroom or hallway. If there is no time for that, get under the seats or pews. Remember to protect your head with your arms or nearby soft materials.

While I know this all sounds scary to talk about, it’s about being prepared! The good news is that tornadoes are relatively rare in Michigan. But, in the case of a tornado, it is always important to remain calm and have a safety plan! Talk with your family members, teachers and friends to come up with a safety plan in the case of a tornado.

We understand that COVID-19 and the current pandemic create different risks when it comes to sheltering from storm, as some shelters are no longer accessible. We ask that if you are in a mobile home or rely on public safety shelters, that you create a plan of action. Determine if your local shelter is open during the severe weather threat, or find a safe location you can travel to.

If there is a tornado in your area, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team will notify you! Just download our Doppler 9&10 Weather App for an immediate alert, and watch 9&10 News!

To follow along at home, you can fill out this Weather Worksheet! Write your name and hometown, fill out the answers, and submit your work! Your worksheet can be emailed to weather@9and10news.com. Your worksheet might just be shared on social media!

