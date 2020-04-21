‘Virtual 80’s Prom’ and ‘Comedy Kids’ Create Uplifting Vibes During Quarantine

High school prom is canceled this year, which is why we’re going back in time with when puffy-sleeved dresses and big hair was all the rage.

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City has teamed up with North FM 94.5 & 106.3 radio to host a ‘Virtual 80’s Prom Night’ Saturday, April 25th from 8 to 10 p.m.

People are asked to call the radio station for the LIVE event and request a song. All requests will be entered to win the title of prom king and queen. Winners will receive a two-night stay at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, including golf for two when the stay at home order has ended.

The radio station is also asking for parents to send in videos of their kids reciting jokes, which will then be shared on-air and on their Facebook page.

The ‘Comedy Kids’ program is looking for kids 12 and under to share their jokes. Parents are asked to simply record their child or children saying their name, age, city and joke and send it to the North FM 94.5 & 106.3 Facebook page via messenger. Jokes are played on weekdays at 8:15 a.m. and again at 5 p.m.

The deadline to enter is May 7th at noon. For more information about contest rules click here.

For more information about the ‘Virtual 80’s Prom Night’ click here.