V.A. Still Open For Veteran Care During Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants our country’s heroes to know that they can still get the care they need during this coronavirus crisis.

While veterans are still able to get their full medical care through the V.A., 98% of it is now being done over the phone.

If medical attention is needed, they encourage veterans to call their nearest V.A. facility.

The V.A. also tells 9&10 News that veterans who think they have symptoms of the coronavirus, like dry cough and fever, they should call before making a trip to one of their clinics.

Just like other medical facilities, they are doing everything they can to keep patients and staff safe.

“We have limited access to our facilities and there is a screening process to even get into the facility. In certain areas, no visitors are allowed, like the community living center and the medical surgery unit. Other outpatient facilities, we will allow one visitor that will accompany the veteran for safety reasons,” said Dr. James Hines, chief of staff at the Aleda E. Lutz V.A. in Saginaw.

V.A. medical centers in Detroit and Ann Arbor are what’s called COVID-19 positive facilities.

The hospitals in Saginaw and Battle Creek are not.

