Traverse City DDA Launches New Fund to Help Small Businesses, Community Impacted by COVID-19

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority just launched a new fund to help downtown small businesses and those impacted by COVID-19.

The Buy Local Give Local Fund supports several community projects.

Donations to the fund will go towards purchasing necessary products from downtown small businesses.

The items will be given to the Munson Foundation, TCAPS, the Goodwill Inn, and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

They will then donate them to those in need and people working on the frontlines of this pandemic.

The DDA says this will not only impact those in need, but it will help the small businesses that call downtown Traverse City home.

“The small businesses in downtown Traverse City are really the heart and soul of this community you know they serve the people who live here and they are what makes downtown Traverse City unique and a destination,” said COO Traverse City DDA, Harry Burkholder.

If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.